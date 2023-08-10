Nolan Jones Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - August 10
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:23 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nolan Jones -- batting .278 with three doubles, two home runs, five walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the mound, on August 10 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, August 10, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones is batting .275 with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 24 walks.
- Jones has reached base via a hit in 34 games this year (of 57 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- He has homered in 17.5% of his games this season, and 5% of his chances at the plate.
- Jones has driven home a run in 17 games this season (29.8%), including more than one RBI in 15.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 22 of 57 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|31
|.250
|AVG
|.294
|.337
|OBP
|.371
|.452
|SLG
|.541
|7
|XBH
|15
|5
|HR
|6
|11
|RBI
|18
|25/11
|K/BB
|47/13
|5
|SB
|2
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (129 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kershaw (10-4) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 2.55 ERA in 95 1/3 innings pitched, with 105 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, June 28 against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- The 35-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.55, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .216 batting average against him.
