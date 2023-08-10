Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury (8-20) take on the Connecticut Sun (21-7) on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Footprint Center. The contest will start at 10:00 PM ET on Prime Video, AZFamily, and NBCS-BOS.

Mercury vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Footprint Center

Key Stats for Mercury vs. Sun

Phoenix's 77.6 points per game are only 0.4 fewer points than the 78 Connecticut allows.

Phoenix has shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points greater than the 42.5% shooting opponents of Connecticut have averaged.

The Mercury are 6-10 when they shoot higher than 42.5% from the field.

Phoenix is knocking down 33.3% of its shots from three-point distance, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the 30.7% Connecticut's opponents are averaging on the season.

The Mercury are 8-11 when shooting over 30.7% as a team from three-point range.

Connecticut and Phoenix rebound at nearly the same rate, with Connecticut averaging 2.9 more rebounds per game.

Mercury Recent Performance

The Mercury are compiling 78.7 points per contest in their past 10 games, compared to their season average of 77.6.

The Mercury are sinking 8.9 three-pointers per contest over their last 10 games, which is 1.6 more than their average for the season (7.3). Likewise, they sport a better three-point percentage over their last 10 contests (36.6%) compared to their season average from three-point land (33.3%).

Mercury Injuries