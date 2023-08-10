Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - August 10
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:24 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Jurickson Profar (batting .268 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI), battle starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 2-for-5 in his last game against the Brewers.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, August 10, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jurickson Profar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Dodgers Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockies vs Dodgers Player Props
|Rockies vs Dodgers Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rockies vs Dodgers
|Rockies vs Dodgers Odds
|Rockies vs Dodgers Prediction
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is hitting .242 with 23 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 43 walks.
- Profar has gotten at least one hit in 64.3% of his games this year (63 of 98), with multiple hits 25 times (25.5%).
- He has homered in 7.1% of his games in 2023 (seven of 98), and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Profar has driven home a run in 26 games this year (26.5%), including more than one RBI in 11.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 41 games this year (41.8%), including seven multi-run games (7.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|48
|.281
|AVG
|.204
|.364
|OBP
|.285
|.432
|SLG
|.316
|21
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|5
|21
|RBI
|18
|32/22
|K/BB
|45/21
|1
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (129 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kershaw (10-4) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his 17th start of the season. He has a 2.55 ERA in 95 1/3 innings pitched, with 105 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday, June 28 against the Colorado Rockies, when the lefty threw six scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.
- In 16 games this season, the 35-year-old has put up a 2.55 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .216 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.