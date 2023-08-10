On Thursday, Elehuris Montero (on the back of going 0-for-5) and the Colorado Rockies face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track after he struck out four times in his last game against the Brewers.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

  • Montero has seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and five walks while hitting .197.
  • Montero has reached base via a hit in 19 games this year (of 44 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in 6.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 14 games this season (31.8%), Montero has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (9.1%) he had more than one.
  • He has scored in 12 of 44 games (27.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 24
.270 AVG .143
.304 OBP .163
.349 SLG .298
5 XBH 6
0 HR 3
8 RBI 10
22/4 K/BB 42/1
0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Dodgers' 4.41 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 129 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
  • Kershaw (10-4) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 2.55 ERA in 95 1/3 innings pitched, with 105 strikeouts.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday, June 28 against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
  • The 35-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.55, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .216 batting average against him.
