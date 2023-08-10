As of December 31 the Denver Broncos' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +5000, place them 17th in the league.

Broncos Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +500

+500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Denver Betting Insights

Denver won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Broncos games.

Denver compiled 325.1 yards per game on offense last season (21st in ), and it ranked seventh on the other side of the ball with 320 yards allowed per game.

The Broncos were 4-4 at home last season, but they won just one game on the road.

Denver got three wins as the favorite in eight games last season, and won twice (in seven opportunities) as an underdog.

The Broncos won only once in the AFC West (1-5), and they went 3-9 in the AFC overall.

Broncos Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Russell Wilson threw for 3,524 yards (207.3 per game), with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 60.5%.

Also, Wilson rushed for 277 yards and three TDs.

In the passing game, Jerry Jeudy scored six TDs, hauling in 67 balls for 972 yards (57.2 per game).

In 16 games with the Bengals a season ago, Samaje Perine rushed for 394 yards (24.6 per game) and two TDs.

Courtland Sutton had 64 catches for 829 yards (48.8 per game) and two touchdowns in 17 games.

As a playmaker on defense, Josey Jewell collected 128 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Raiders - +8000 2 September 17 Commanders - +8000 3 September 24 @ Dolphins - +2500 4 October 1 @ Bears - +6000 5 October 8 Jets - +1800 6 October 12 @ Chiefs - +600 7 October 22 Packers - +6600 8 October 29 Chiefs - +600 10 November 13 @ Bills - +1000 11 November 19 Vikings - +4000 12 November 26 Browns - +3500 13 December 3 @ Texans - +20000 14 December 10 @ Chargers - +2500 15 December 17 @ Lions - +2200 16 December 24 Patriots - +6600 17 December 31 Chargers - +2500 18 January 7 @ Raiders - +8000

