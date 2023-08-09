The Colorado Rockies, including Mike Toglia (hitting .167 in his past 10 games, with a walk and two RBI), take on starting pitcher Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

Adrian Houser TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Mike Toglia At The Plate

Toglia has two doubles, two home runs and six walks while batting .186.

In 14 of 26 games this year (53.8%), Toglia has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 26 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Toglia has driven in a run in six games this season (23.1%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In 11 of 26 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 12 .200 AVG .171 .265 OBP .227 .267 SLG .293 1 XBH 3 1 HR 1 3 RBI 3 16/4 K/BB 16/2 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings