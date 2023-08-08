Ryan McMahon -- with a slugging percentage of .639 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the hill, on August 8 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

Wade Miley TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon leads Colorado with 103 hits and an OBP of .340, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .477.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 72nd in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.

McMahon has reached base via a hit in 69 games this year (of 106 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.

Looking at the 106 games he has played this year, he's homered in 18 of them (17.0%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

McMahon has driven in a run in 36 games this season (34.0%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (12.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 49 of 106 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 54 .273 AVG .245 .350 OBP .330 .505 SLG .451 25 XBH 21 10 HR 9 36 RBI 22 70/23 K/BB 66/26 2 SB 3

