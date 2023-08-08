How to Watch the Rockies vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 8
A pair of hot hitters, Christian Yelich and Ryan McMahon, will try to keep it going when the Milwaukee Brewers play the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET, at American Family Field.
Rockies vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Discover More About This Game
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies rank 23rd in Major League Baseball with 109 home runs.
- Colorado ranks 19th in the majors with a .400 team slugging percentage.
- The Rockies rank 14th in MLB with a .251 team batting average.
- Colorado has scored 480 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Rockies have an OBP of .311 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Rockies rank 25th in strikeouts per game (9.4) among MLB offenses.
- Colorado averages just 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.
- Colorado has pitched to a 5.53 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.
- Rockies pitchers have a 1.527 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rockies will send Kyle Freeland (4-12) to the mound for his 22nd start this season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up four earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the San Diego Padres.
- He has started 21 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.
- In 21 starts this season, Freeland has lasted five or more innings 17 times, with an average of 5.4 innings per appearance.
- He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/2/2023
|Padres
|L 11-1
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Nick Martínez
|8/4/2023
|Cardinals
|W 9-4
|Away
|Chris Flexen
|Adam Wainwright
|8/5/2023
|Cardinals
|L 6-2
|Away
|Ty Blach
|Steven Matz
|8/6/2023
|Cardinals
|W 1-0
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Zack Thompson
|8/7/2023
|Brewers
|L 12-1
|Away
|Peter Lambert
|Freddy Peralta
|8/8/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Wade Miley
|8/9/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Chris Flexen
|Adrian Houser
|8/10/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Ty Blach
|Clayton Kershaw
|8/11/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Lance Lynn
|8/12/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Peter Lambert
|Tony Gonsolin
|8/13/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Julio Urías
