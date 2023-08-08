Rockies vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 8
Tuesday's game features the Milwaukee Brewers (61-53) and the Colorado Rockies (44-68) squaring off at American Family Field (on August 8) at 8:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 4-3 victory for the Brewers.
The probable pitchers are Wade Miley (6-2) for the Brewers and Kyle Freeland (4-12) for the Rockies.
Rockies vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rockies vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Brewers 4, Rockies 3.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Brewers vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Rockies Player Props
|Brewers vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
Rockies Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 3-4.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- The Rockies' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their last 10 games (oddsmakers set spreads in two of those games).
- The Rockies have been victorious in 40, or 41.2%, of the 97 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Colorado has come away with a win eight times in 32 chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or worse on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 37% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Colorado is the No. 23 offense in MLB, scoring 4.3 runs per game (480 total runs).
- Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.53 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 2
|Padres
|L 11-1
|Kyle Freeland vs Nick Martínez
|August 4
|@ Cardinals
|W 9-4
|Chris Flexen vs Adam Wainwright
|August 5
|@ Cardinals
|L 6-2
|Ty Blach vs Steven Matz
|August 6
|@ Cardinals
|W 1-0
|Austin Gomber vs Zack Thompson
|August 7
|@ Brewers
|L 12-1
|Peter Lambert vs Freddy Peralta
|August 8
|@ Brewers
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Wade Miley
|August 9
|@ Brewers
|-
|Chris Flexen vs Adrian Houser
|August 10
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Ty Blach vs Clayton Kershaw
|August 11
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Lance Lynn
|August 12
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Peter Lambert vs Tony Gonsolin
|August 13
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Julio Urías
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.