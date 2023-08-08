Tuesday's game features the Milwaukee Brewers (61-53) and the Colorado Rockies (44-68) squaring off at American Family Field (on August 8) at 8:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 4-3 victory for the Brewers.

The probable pitchers are Wade Miley (6-2) for the Brewers and Kyle Freeland (4-12) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Rockies vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Brewers 4, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 3-4.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Rockies' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their last 10 games (oddsmakers set spreads in two of those games).

The Rockies have been victorious in 40, or 41.2%, of the 97 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Colorado has come away with a win eight times in 32 chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 37% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Colorado is the No. 23 offense in MLB, scoring 4.3 runs per game (480 total runs).

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.53 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Rockies Schedule