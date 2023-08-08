Mike Toglia Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Brewers - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:24 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .167 with a home run, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games, Mike Toglia and the Colorado Rockies face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Wade Miley) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Mike Toglia At The Plate
- Toglia is batting .181 with two doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- This year, Toglia has totaled at least one hit in 13 of 25 games (52.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in two of 25 games played this season, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- Toglia has driven in a run in six games this year (24.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In 10 of 25 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|11
|.200
|AVG
|.158
|.265
|OBP
|.200
|.267
|SLG
|.289
|1
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|3
|16/4
|K/BB
|16/1
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 4.02 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (144 total, 1.3 per game).
- Miley makes the start for the Brewers, his 15th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.01 ERA and 51 strikeouts through 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the left-hander tossed four innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 36-year-old has amassed a 3.01 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .233 to opposing batters.
