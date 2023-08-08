The Washington Mystics (13-14) will attempt to stop a seven-game road losing streak at the Phoenix Mercury (7-20) on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

Mercury vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Footprint Center

Key Stats for Mercury vs. Mystics

The 77.1 points per game Phoenix records are just 3.5 fewer points than Washington gives up (80.6).

This season, Phoenix has a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% higher than the 43.4% of shots Washington's opponents have hit.

In games the Mercury shoot higher than 43.4% from the field, they are 5-8 overall.

Phoenix shoots 32.8% from three-point range, 1.5% lower than the 34.3% Washington allows to opponents.

The Mercury are 4-4 when they shoot better than 34.3% from distance.

Phoenix averages 30.8 rebounds a contest, 1.4 fewer rebounds per game than Washington's average.

Mercury Recent Performance

In their last 10 games, the Mercury have been scoring 77.4 points per game, an average that's a little higher than the 77.1 they've scored over the course of the 2023 season.

Phoenix's defense has been tougher as of late, as the team has given up 80.4 points per game during its past 10 compared to the 83.9 points per game its opponents average this season.

The Mercury are trending up from deep over their last 10 outings, making 8.1 threes per game and shooting 35.2% from long range in comparison to their season-long averages of 7.1 makes and 32.8% from distance in the 2023 season.

Mercury Injuries