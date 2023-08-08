Broncos Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of now the Denver Broncos are 17th in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +5000.
Broncos Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC West: +500
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000
Denver Betting Insights
- Denver won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Broncos games.
- Denver ranked 21st in total offense (325.1 yards per game) and seventh in total defense (320 yards allowed per game) last year.
- Last season the Broncos won just once on the road and had a 4-4 record at home.
- When the underdog, Denver had only two wins (2-5) a year ago, but when favored finished 3-5.
- The Broncos were 3-9 in the AFC, including 1-5 in the AFC West.
Broncos Impact Players
- Russell Wilson had 16 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions in 15 games last year, completing 60.5% of his throws for 3,524 yards (234.9 per game).
- Also, Wilson rushed for 277 yards and three TDs.
- Jerry Jeudy had 67 receptions for 972 yards (64.8 per game) and six touchdowns in 15 games.
- In 16 games with the Bengals a season ago, Samaje Perine rushed for 394 yards (24.6 per game) and two TDs.
- Courtland Sutton had 64 catches for 829 yards (55.3 per game) and two touchdowns in 15 games.
- On defense last year, Josey Jewell helped set the tone with two interceptions to go with 128 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and four passes defended in 13 games.
2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Raiders
|-
|+8000
|2
|September 17
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|3
|September 24
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2500
|4
|October 1
|@ Bears
|-
|+6000
|5
|October 8
|Jets
|-
|+1600
|6
|October 12
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|7
|October 22
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|8
|October 29
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|10
|November 13
|@ Bills
|-
|+900
|11
|November 19
|Vikings
|-
|+4000
|12
|November 26
|Browns
|-
|+3500
|13
|December 3
|@ Texans
|-
|+20000
|14
|December 10
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2500
|15
|December 17
|@ Lions
|-
|+2200
|16
|December 24
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|17
|December 31
|Chargers
|-
|+2500
|18
|January 7
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
