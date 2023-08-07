Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Brewers - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:24 AM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Monday, Ryan McMahon (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon leads Colorado with 103 hits and an OBP of .342, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .481.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 67th, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 31st in the league in slugging.
- McMahon has gotten a hit in 69 of 105 games this season (65.7%), with at least two hits on 28 occasions (26.7%).
- He has gone deep in 17.1% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- McMahon has had at least one RBI in 34.3% of his games this year (36 of 105), with two or more RBI 13 times (12.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 46.7% of his games this season (49 of 105), with two or more runs nine times (8.6%).
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|53
|.273
|AVG
|.249
|.350
|OBP
|.335
|.505
|SLG
|.458
|25
|XBH
|21
|10
|HR
|9
|36
|RBI
|22
|70/23
|K/BB
|65/26
|2
|SB
|3
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 4.05 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (143 total, 1.3 per game).
- Peralta makes the start for the Brewers, his 22nd of the season. He is 7-8 with a 4.38 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.38), 33rd in WHIP (1.243), and seventh in K/9 (10.8) among pitchers who qualify.
