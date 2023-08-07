Rockies vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 7
Monday's game features the Milwaukee Brewers (60-53) and the Colorado Rockies (44-67) matching up at American Family Field (on August 7) at 8:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Brewers.
The Brewers will look to Freddy Peralta (7-8) against the Rockies and Peter Lambert (2-2).
Rockies vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, August 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
Rockies vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Brewers 5, Rockies 4.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Rockies Performance Insights
- The Rockies have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, Colorado and its foes are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- The Rockies are 1-1-0 against the spread over their past 10 matchups (two of those matchups had a spread listed by bookmakers).
- The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 96 games this year and have walked away with the win 40 times (41.7%) in those games.
- Colorado has won all of its 13 games in which it was named as at least a +195 moneyline underdog.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 33.9% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Colorado is the No. 22 offense in MLB, scoring 4.3 runs per game (479 total runs).
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.47) in the majors this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 1
|Padres
|L 8-5
|Peter Lambert vs Pedro Avila
|August 2
|Padres
|L 11-1
|Kyle Freeland vs Nick Martínez
|August 4
|@ Cardinals
|W 9-4
|Chris Flexen vs Adam Wainwright
|August 5
|@ Cardinals
|L 6-2
|Ty Blach vs Steven Matz
|August 6
|@ Cardinals
|W 1-0
|Austin Gomber vs Zack Thompson
|August 7
|@ Brewers
|-
|Peter Lambert vs Freddy Peralta
|August 8
|@ Brewers
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Wade Miley
|August 9
|@ Brewers
|-
|Chris Flexen vs Adrian Houser
|August 10
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Ty Blach vs Emmet Sheehan
|August 11
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Lance Lynn
|August 12
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Peter Lambert vs Tony Gonsolin
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.