Nolan Jones Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Brewers - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:24 AM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Monday, Nolan Jones (.303 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Colorado Rockies play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones is batting .275 with 10 doubles, nine home runs and 24 walks.
- Jones has picked up a hit in 32 of 54 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.
- He has hit a home run in 16.7% of his games this season, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 27.8% of his games this year, Jones has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 20 of 54 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|28
|.250
|AVG
|.296
|.337
|OBP
|.384
|.452
|SLG
|.500
|7
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|14
|25/11
|K/BB
|42/13
|5
|SB
|2
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 4.05 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (143 total, 1.3 per game).
- Peralta gets the start for the Brewers, his 22nd of the season. He is 7-8 with a 4.38 ERA and 138 strikeouts through 115 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when he went six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.38), 33rd in WHIP (1.243), and seventh in K/9 (10.8) among qualifying pitchers.
