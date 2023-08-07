Right now the Denver Broncos are 17th in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +5000.

Broncos Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +500

+500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Denver Betting Insights

Denver put together a 6-9-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, six Broncos games went over the point total.

Denver averaged 325.1 yards per game offensively last year (21st in ), and it allowed 320 yards per game (seventh) on defense.

The Broncos were 4-4 at home last season, but they won just one game away from home.

Denver had three wins as the favorite in eight games last season, and was victorious twice (in seven opportunities) as an underdog.

In the AFC West, the Broncos won only one game (1-5), and in the conference overall they went 3-9.

Broncos Impact Players

Russell Wilson threw for 3,524 yards (234.9 per game), completing 60.5% of his throws, with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 15 games last year.

On the ground, Wilson scored three touchdowns and accumulated 277 yards.

In the passing game, Jerry Jeudy scored six TDs, hauling in 67 balls for 972 yards (64.8 per game).

In 16 games for the Bengals a season ago, Samaje Perine ran for 394 yards (24.6 per game) and two TDs.

Courtland Sutton had 64 catches for 829 yards (55.3 per game) and two touchdowns in 15 games.

On defense last year, Josey Jewell helped lead the charge with two interceptions to go with 128 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and four passes defended in 13 games.

2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Raiders - +8000 2 September 17 Commanders - +8000 3 September 24 @ Dolphins - +2500 4 October 1 @ Bears - +6000 5 October 8 Jets - +1600 6 October 12 @ Chiefs - +600 7 October 22 Packers - +6600 8 October 29 Chiefs - +600 10 November 13 @ Bills - +900 11 November 19 Vikings - +4000 12 November 26 Browns - +3500 13 December 3 @ Texans - +20000 14 December 10 @ Chargers - +2500 15 December 17 @ Lions - +2200 16 December 24 Patriots - +6600 17 December 31 Chargers - +2500 18 January 7 @ Raiders - +8000

