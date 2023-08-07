In the 2023 Women's World Cup Round of 16, on August 7 at 6:30 AM ET, Australia will match up with Denmark.

This game will be available on Fox Sports 1.

Watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Fubo! Sign up for a free trial and start watching live sports without cable today!

How to Watch Australia vs. Denmark

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:30 AM ET

6:30 AM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Sydney, Australia

Sydney, Australia Venue: ANZ Stadium

Sign up for a Fubo free trial now to watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and more live sports!

Australia Group Stage Results

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Ireland July 20 W 1-0 Home Nigeria July 27 L 3-2 Home Canada July 31 W 4-0 Away Denmark August 7 - Home

Australia's Recent Performance

In its last match, Australia got a 4-0 win over Canada while taking 10 shots in the victory, equal to the defeated Canada side's total.

Through three Women's World Cup matches for Australia, Steph Catley has scored two goals.

In three Women's World Cup matches, Caitlin Foord has not scored a goal but has two assists.

Hayley Raso has scored two goals for Australia in Women's World Cup matches.

Get your 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!

Australia's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

Lydia Williams #1

Courtney Nevin #2

Aivi Luik #3

Clare Polkinghorne #4

Cortnee Vine #5

Clare Wheeler #6

Steph Catley #7

Alexandra Chidiac #8

Caitlin Foord #9

Emily van Egmond #10

Mary Fowler #11

Teagan Micah #12

Tameka Yallop #13

Alanna Kennedy #14

Clare Hunt #15

Hayley Raso #16

Kyah Simon #17

Mackenzie Arnold #18

Katrina Gorry #19

Sam Kerr #20

Ellie Carpenter #21

Charlotte Grant #22

Kyra Cooney-Cross #23

Denmark Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away China July 22 W 1-0 Home England July 28 L 1-0 Away Haiti August 1 W 2-0 Away Australia August 7 - Away

Denmark's Recent Performance

In its last action on August 1, Denmark knocked off Haiti 2-0. Denmark outshot Haiti nine to seven.

Pernille Harder has one goal and one assist so far for Denmark in Women's World Cup (three matches).

Sanne Troelsgaard Nielsen has one goal for Denmark in Women's World Cup.

In three Women's World Cup matches, Mille Gejl Jensen has not scored a goal, but she does have one assist.

Denmark's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster