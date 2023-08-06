Sunday's game at Busch Stadium has the St. Louis Cardinals (49-63) going head to head against the Colorado Rockies (43-67) at 2:15 PM ET on August 6. Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 victory for the Cardinals, who are favored by our model.

The Cardinals will give the ball to Zack Thompson (2-3, 4.76 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Austin Gomber (8-8, 5.68 ERA).

Rockies vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Rockies vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cardinals 6, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 2-5.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Rockies' record against the spread is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 matchups (oddsmakers set spreads in two of those games).

The Rockies have won in 39, or 41.1%, of the 95 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Colorado has a mark of 11-27 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (478 total), Colorado is the 21st-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Rockies have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.52) in the majors this season.

Rockies Schedule