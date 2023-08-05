The field for the 2023 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina at Sedgefield Country Club will include Sung-Jae Im. The competition takes place from August 3- 6.

Looking to place a bet on Im at the Wyndham Championship this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Sung-Jae Im Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Im has finished under par 11 times, while also posting 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score in one of his last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Over his last 16 rounds, Im has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Im has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five appearances.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

In his past five events, Im has posted a score better than average in three of them.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 18 -9 276 0 23 3 9 $11.8M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

Im has three top-10 finishes, with one of them being a top-five finish, in his past four appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 10th.

In his last four attempts at this event, he's made the cut every time.

Im finished second when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

This course is set up to play at 7,131 yards, 112 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Sedgefield Country Club has a recent scoring average of -8.

The average course Im has played in the past year (7,325 yards) is 194 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,131).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Im's Last Time Out

Im was in the 31st percentile on par 3s at the 3M Open, with an average of par on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.05-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the 3M Open ranked in the 38th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.98).

On the six par-5 holes at the 3M Open, Im was better than just 32% of the field (averaging 4.67 strokes).

Im recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the 3M Open, worse than the field average of 1.9.

On the eight par-3s at the 3M Open, Im carded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.4).

Im's four birdies or better on par-4s at the 3M Open were less than the tournament average of 6.4.

In that last competition, Im's performance on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 5.4).

Im ended the 3M Open with a birdie or better on three of six par-5s, worse than the tournament average, 4.4.

On the six par-5s at the 3M Open, Im recorded one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.8.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Im Odds to Win: +2000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.