Ruoning Yin will be in the 2023 Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open in Troon, United Kingdom at Dundonald Links from August 3-5.

Looking to bet on Yin at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Ruoning Yin Insights

Yin has finished below par on eight occasions, completed her day without a bogey twice and finished 14 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 17 rounds played.

She has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score four times in her last 17 rounds.

Over her last 17 rounds, Yin has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Yin has won one of her past five tournaments.

She has made the cut in four of her past five appearances.

Yin has finished within three shots of the leader in one of her past five appearances. During that same span, she's posted a better-than-average score three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 19 -6 270 2 14 4 4 $2.3M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open Insights and Stats

Dundonald Links will play at 6,494 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,019.

Dundonald Links has seen an average tournament score of -6 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Yin will take to the 6,494-yard course this week at Dundonald Links after having played courses with an average length of 6,515 yards during the past year.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -6.

Yin's Last Time Out

Yin was in the 50th percentile on par 3s at the Amundi Evian Championship, with an average of 3.10 strokes on the 10 par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.28 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 18) at the Amundi Evian Championship, which placed her in the 21st percentile among all competitors.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Amundi Evian Championship, Yin shot better than 39% of the field (averaging 4.88 strokes).

Yin carded a birdie or better on one of 10 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship (the field averaged 2.1).

On the 10 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship, Yin had two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 3.6).

Yin's two birdies or better on par-4s at the Amundi Evian Championship were less than the tournament average of 4.2.

At that last competition, Yin had a bogey or worse on six of 18 par-4s (the field averaged 6.6).

Yin finished the Amundi Evian Championship carding a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.6 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Amundi Evian Championship, Yin had one bogey or worse, fewer than the field average of 1.5.

Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 3-5, 2023

August 3-5, 2023 Course: Dundonald Links

Dundonald Links Location: Troon, United Kingdom

Troon, United Kingdom Par: 72 / 6,494 yards

72 / 6,494 yards Yin Odds to Win: +3000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.