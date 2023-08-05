One game after scoring 42 points in a 91-71 win over the Dream, Diana Taurasi will lead the Phoenix Mercury (7-19) into a matchup with the Seattle Storm (6-20). The game is on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, AZFamily, FOX13+, and Prime Video.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mercury vs. Storm matchup.

Mercury vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, AZFamily, FOX13+, and Prime Video

NBA TV, AZFamily, FOX13+, and Prime Video Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Mercury vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on several sportsbooks.

Mercury vs. Storm Betting Trends

The Mercury have put together a 9-16-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Storm have covered 13 times in 25 chances against the spread this year.

Phoenix has covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Seattle has an ATS record of 12-9 when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this season.

In the Mercury's 25 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 10 times.

So far this year, 11 out of the Storm's 25 games with an over/under have hit the over.

