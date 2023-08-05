A pair of baseball's most consistent hitters square off when the Toronto Blue Jays (61-50) and Boston Red Sox (57-52) meet at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday, at Fenway Park. Whit Merrifield has a .300 batting average (ninth in league) for the Blue Jays, while Masataka Yoshida ranks seventh at .305.

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Jose Berrios (8-7) against the Red Sox and John Schreiber (1-1).

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Berrios - TOR (8-7, 3.31 ERA) vs Schreiber - BOS (1-1, 3.74 ERA)

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: José Berríos

The Blue Jays' Berrios (8-7) will make his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in six innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.

The 29-year-old has pitched to a 3.31 ERA this season with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.8 walks per nine across 22 games.

In 22 starts this season, he's earned 12 quality starts.

Berrios will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

In 22 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

José Berríos vs. Red Sox

The Red Sox have scored 538 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB. They have 980 hits, fifth in baseball, with 123 home runs (19th in the league).

The Red Sox have gone 16-for-48 with three doubles, five home runs and nine RBI in 11 1/3 innings this season against the right-hander.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: John Schreiber

The Red Sox will send Schreiber (1-1) out for his second start of the season.

His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the righty threw one inning against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering four earned runs while allowing three hits.

In 22 appearances this season, he has a 3.74 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .266 against him.

John Schreiber vs. Blue Jays

The opposing Blue Jays offense has a collective .259 batting average, and is third in the league with 985 total hits and 15th in MLB play with 498 runs scored. They have the 11th-ranked slugging percentage (.418) and are 14th in all of MLB with 131 home runs.

Head-to-head against the Blue Jays this season, Schreiber has thrown 2 2/3 innings without giving up an earned run on two hits, while striking out four.

