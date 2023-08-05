From August 3- 6, Adam Hadwin will hit the course at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina to compete in the 2023 Wyndham Championship. It's a par-70 that spans 7,131 yards, with a purse of $7,600,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to wager on Hadwin at the Wyndham Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Adam Hadwin Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Hadwin has finished better than par on 11 occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score four times in his last 16 rounds.

Hadwin has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Hadwin has finished in the top five in one of his past five events.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five tournaments.

Hadwin has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five events. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 33 -6 279 0 17 1 4 $2.9M

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

In Hadwin's previous four appearances in this tournament, he has finished in the top 10 one time. His average finish has been 31st.

Hadwin has made the cut three times in his previous four entries in this event.

Sedgefield Country Club measures 7,131 yards for this tournament, 112 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,019).

Sedgefield Country Club has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Hadwin has played in the past year (7,378 yards) is 247 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,131).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Hadwin's Last Time Out

Hadwin was good on the eight par-3 holes at the 3M Open, averaging 2.63 strokes to finish in the 96th percentile of competitors.

He finished in the 76th percentile on par 4s at the 3M Open, averaging 3.91 strokes on those 22 holes.

Hadwin was better than just 1% of the competitors at the 3M Open on par-5 holes, averaging 5.33 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.54.

Hadwin shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of eight par-3s at the 3M Open (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the 3M Open, Hadwin did not card a bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.4).

Hadwin's four birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the 3M Open were less than the field average (6.4).

At that last tournament, Hadwin's par-4 showing (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse two times (better than the field's average, 5.4).

Hadwin finished the 3M Open underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4), with one on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the 3M Open, Hadwin underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording three.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Hadwin Odds to Win: +5000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

