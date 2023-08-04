Tomas Martin Etcheverry will face Sebastian Baez in the Generali Open semifinals on Friday, August 4.

In this Semifinal matchup, Etcheverry is favored (-120) versus Baez (-105) .

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Sebastian Baez Match Information

Tournament: The Generali Open

The Generali Open Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Friday, August 4

Friday, August 4 Venue: Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel

Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel Location: Kitzbühel, Austria

Kitzbühel, Austria Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Sebastian Baez Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Tomas Martin Etcheverry has a 54.5% chance to win.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry Sebastian Baez -120 Odds to Win Match -105 +250 Odds to Win Tournament +260 54.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 51.2% 28.6% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 27.8% 51.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.2

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Sebastian Baez Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 76-ranked Daniel Elahi Galan 6-7, 6-3, 6-4 on Thursday, Etcheverry advanced to the semifinals.

Baez will look to maintain momentum after a 6-4, 6-3 victory over No. 120-ranked Alex Molcan in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

In his 44 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Etcheverry has played an average of 25.2 games (22.9 in best-of-three matches).

In his 28 matches on clay over the past year, Etcheverry has played an average of 24.2 games (23.5 in best-of-three matches).

In his 43 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Baez is averaging 23.3 games per match (21.9 in best-of-three matches) and winning 47.6% of those games.

Baez has averaged 24.2 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set through 26 matches on clay courts in the past 12 months.

In two head-to-head matches, Etcheverry and Baez have split 1-1. Etcheverry claimed their last battle on March 4, 2023, winning 7-5, 6-3.

When it comes to sets, it's been evenly balanced between Etcheverry and Baez, each winning two sets against the other.

Baez has beaten Etcheverry in 20 of 36 total games between them, good for a 55.6% win rate.

In their two matches against each other, Etcheverry and Baez are averaging 18.0 games and 2.0 sets.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.