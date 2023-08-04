The Colorado Rockies, including Ryan McMahon and his .684 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Padres.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon has 101 hits and an OBP of .343 to go with a slugging percentage of .479. All three of those stats are best among Colorado hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 59th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 50th and he is 34th in slugging.

McMahon will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .444 with two homers during his last games.

In 65.7% of his games this season (67 of 102), McMahon has picked up at least one hit, and in 28 of those games (27.5%) he recorded more than one.

In 17 games this year, he has gone deep (16.7%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).

McMahon has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in six contests.

He has scored in 47 of 102 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 50 .273 AVG .253 .350 OBP .336 .505 SLG .453 25 XBH 19 10 HR 8 36 RBI 20 70/23 K/BB 61/24 2 SB 3

Cardinals Pitching Rankings