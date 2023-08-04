Nolan Jones -- .206 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Adam Wainwright on the hill, on August 4 at 8:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones has eight doubles, nine home runs and 22 walks while hitting .263.

Jones has reached base via a hit in 30 games this season (of 51 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.

In nine games this season, he has hit a home run (17.6%, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish).

In 27.5% of his games this season, Jones has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 37.3% of his games this year (19 of 51), with two or more runs three times (5.9%).

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 25 .250 AVG .276 .337 OBP .364 .452 SLG .483 7 XBH 10 5 HR 4 11 RBI 11 25/11 K/BB 37/11 5 SB 2

Cardinals Pitching Rankings