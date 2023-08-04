On Friday, Elias Diaz (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points above season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET.

He racked up three extra-base hits in his previous game (3-for-5 with three doubles) against the Padres.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz is hitting .275 with 19 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 28 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 64th, and he is 71st in the league in slugging.

Diaz has picked up a hit in 60 of 93 games this season, with multiple hits 25 times.

In 10.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has picked up an RBI in 31.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 15.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored a run in 28 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 44 .301 AVG .248 .348 OBP .316 .506 SLG .354 20 XBH 10 7 HR 3 30 RBI 18 34/14 K/BB 42/14 1 SB 0

