Brendan Rodgers -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Adam Wainwright on the hill, on August 4 at 8:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Brendan Rodgers At The Plate (2022)

Rodgers slugged .408 while batting .266.

He ranked 47th in batting average, 65th in on base percentage, and 80th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB last season.

Rodgers picked up at least one hit 90 times last year in 136 games played (66.2%), including multiple hits on 35 occasions (25.7%).

He went yard in 11 of 136 games in 2022 (8.1%), including 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Rodgers drove in a run in 36 games last season out of 136 (26.5%), including multiple RBIs in 9.6% of those games (13 times) and three or more RBIs on nine occasions..

He came around to score 56 times in 136 games (41.2%) last season, including 13 occasions when he scored more than once (9.6%).

Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 68 GP 68 .313 AVG .218 .377 OBP .271 .498 SLG .317 29 XBH 17 10 HR 3 46 RBI 17 60/28 K/BB 41/18 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)