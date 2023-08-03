The Phoenix Mercury (6-19) welcome in the Atlanta Dream (14-11) after winning three straight home games. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

The game has no set line.

Mercury vs. Dream Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: Prime Video, AZFamily, and BSSO

Mercury vs. Dream Score Prediction

Prediction: Mercury 83 Dream 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Mercury vs. Dream

Computer Predicted Spread: Phoenix (-2.7)

Phoenix (-2.7) Computer Predicted Total: 162.7

Mercury vs. Dream Spread & Total Insights

Phoenix is 8-16-0 against the spread this season.

Out of 24 Phoenix's games so far this season, 10 have hit the over.

Mercury Performance Insights

The Mercury are putting up just 76.0 points per game (worst in WNBA), but they've played more consistently at the other end, where they are giving up 83.9 points per game (eighth-ranked).

Phoenix is grabbing only 30.6 boards per game (worst in WNBA), and it is allowing 34.3 rebounds per contest (fifth-ranked).

It's been a difficult stretch for the Mercury in terms of turnovers, as they are accumulating 16.0 turnovers per game (worst in WNBA) and forcing 12.5 turnovers per contest (third-worst).

With 7.0 three-pointers per game, the Mercury are seventh in the WNBA. They sport a 33.1% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks seventh in the league.

The Mercury rank seventh in the WNBA with 7.6 treys allowed per game this season. Meanwhile, they rank eighth with a 34.9% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

Of the shots taken by Phoenix in 2023, 66.1% of them have been two-pointers (74.5% of the team's made baskets) and 33.9% have been three-pointers (25.5%).

