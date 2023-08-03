On Thursday, August 3 at 6:00 AM ET, Germany (3 points) and South Korea (0 points) match up for each side's final match in Group H at the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Sportsbooks have given Germany odds of -493 to win this match, and South Korea is at +1240 (with the draw at +535). An over/under of 2.5 goals (with the over at -160 and the under at +124) has been set for this game.

Germany vs. South Korea Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 6:00 AM ET

6:00 AM ET Location: Brisbane, Australia

Brisbane, Australia Venue: Suncorp Stadium

Suncorp Stadium TV Channel: FOX US,Fox Sports 2

FOX US,Fox Sports 2 Total: 2.5

2.5 Germany Moneyline: -493

-493 South Korea Moneyline: +1240

Germany vs. South Korea World Cup Betting Insights

The teams combine to score 3.5 goals per game, 1.0 more than this match's total.

Combined, these teams allow 2.5 goals per game, the same as this match's over/under.

Germany has been listed as a moneyline favorite just two other times so far this tournament, and went 1-0-1 in those games.

Germany has played as a moneyline favorite of -493 or shorter in only one game this tournament, which they won.

South Korea is an underdog for the first time this tournament.

South Korea has not entered a game this tournament as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +1240 odds on them winning this game.

Germany World Cup Stats

Alexandra Popp has tallied three goals for Germany in Women's World Cup (two matches).

Klara Buehl has been on the pitch for two matches in Women's World Cup for Germany, and has put up one goal and one assist.

Kathrin Hendrich has collected one assist for Germany without finding the back of the net in two matches in Women's World Cup.

In Women's World Cup (two matches), Germany's Lea Schuller has netted one goal.

Germany vs. South Korea Recent Performance

Germany went 6-1-4 in 2022 against teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, scoring 23 goals and conceding 12. This year, its record is 3-1-3 versus fellow World Cup squads (13 goals scored, eight allowed).

Last time out, Germany suffered a 2-1 defeat to Colombia, taking 13 shots and outshooting by four.

In 2022, South Korea was 6-4-2 versus teams participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of +9. This year its record against fellow World Cup squads is 3-0-4 (+1 goal differential).

South Korea endured a 1-0 defeat to Morocco on July 30 in its most recent match, while recording eight more shots than Morocco.

Germany Roster

Name Age Number Club Merle Frohms 28 1 VfL Wolfsburg (Germany) Chantal Hagel 25 2 TSG Hoffenheim (Germany) Kathrin Hendrich 31 3 VfL Wolfsburg (Germany) Sophia Kleinherne 23 4 Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) Marina Hegering 33 5 VfL Wolfsburg (Germany) Lena Oberdorf 21 6 VfL Wolfsburg (Germany) Lea Schuller 25 7 Bayern Munich (Germany) Sydney Lohmann 23 8 Bayern Munich (Germany) Svenja Huth 32 9 VfL Wolfsburg (Germany) Laura Freigang 25 10 Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) Alexandra Popp 32 11 VfL Wolfsburg (Germany) Ann Katrin Berger 32 12 Chelsea FC (England) Sara Daebritz 28 13 Olympique Lyon (France) Lena Lattwein 23 14 VfL Wolfsburg (Germany) Sjoeke Nusken 22 15 Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) Nicole Anyomi 23 16 Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) Felicitas Rauch 27 17 VfL Wolfsburg (Germany) Melanie Leupolz 29 18 Chelsea FC (England) Klara Buehl 22 19 Bayern Munich (Germany) Lina Magull 28 20 Bayern Munich (Germany) Stina Johannes 23 21 Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) Jule Brand 20 22 VfL Wolfsburg (Germany) Sara Doorsoun 31 23 Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)

South Korea Roster

Name Age Number Club Young Geul Yoon 35 1 - Choo Hyojoo 23 2 - Hong Hyeji 26 3 - Shim Seo Yeon 34 4 - Yun-Ji Kim 34 5 - Lim Seonjoo 32 6 - Son Hwayeon 26 7 - Cho Sohyun 35 8 - Lee Geummin 29 9 - Ji Soyun 32 10 - Choe Yuri 28 11 - Moon Mira 31 12 - Eun Sun Park 36 13 - Jeoun Eunha 30 14 - Chun Garam 20 15 - Jang Selgi 29 16 - Lee Youngju 31 17 - Jung Mi Kim 38 18 - Casey Phair 16 19 - Kim Hyeri 33 20 - Jisu Ryu 25 21 - Yebin Bae 18 22 - Kang Chaerim 25 23 -

