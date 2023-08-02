How to Watch the Rockies vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 2
Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres will meet Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday at Coors Field, at 3:10 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies rank 23rd in Major League Baseball with 107 home runs.
- Colorado ranks 17th in the majors with a .405 team slugging percentage.
- The Rockies have a team batting average of .253 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.
- Colorado has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 466 (4.4 per game).
- The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Rockies rank 25th with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.
- Colorado averages just nine strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.
- Colorado has pitched to a 5.47 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.
- The Rockies have a combined 1.513 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- Kyle Freeland (4-11) will take to the mound for the Rockies and make his 21st start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw four innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up three earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- He has earned a quality start eight times in 20 starts this season.
- Freeland has 16 starts of five or more innings this season in 20 chances. He averages 5.4 innings per outing.
- In 20 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/28/2023
|Athletics
|L 8-5
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|JP Sears
|7/29/2023
|Athletics
|L 11-3
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|Paul Blackburn
|7/30/2023
|Athletics
|W 2-0
|Home
|Ty Blach
|Luis Medina
|7/31/2023
|Padres
|W 4-3
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Seth Lugo
|8/1/2023
|Padres
|L 8-5
|Home
|Peter Lambert
|Pedro Avila
|8/2/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Joe Musgrove
|8/4/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|-
|Adam Wainwright
|8/5/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|Steven Matz
|8/6/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Jack Flaherty
|8/7/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Peter Lambert
|Wade Miley
|8/8/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Adrian Houser
