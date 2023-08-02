Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres will meet Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday at Coors Field, at 3:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies rank 23rd in Major League Baseball with 107 home runs.

Colorado ranks 17th in the majors with a .405 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .253 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.

Colorado has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 466 (4.4 per game).

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

The Rockies rank 25th with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.

Colorado averages just nine strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.

Colorado has pitched to a 5.47 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

The Rockies have a combined 1.513 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Kyle Freeland (4-11) will take to the mound for the Rockies and make his 21st start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw four innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up three earned runs while allowing nine hits.

He has earned a quality start eight times in 20 starts this season.

Freeland has 16 starts of five or more innings this season in 20 chances. He averages 5.4 innings per outing.

In 20 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 7/28/2023 Athletics L 8-5 Home Kyle Freeland JP Sears 7/29/2023 Athletics L 11-3 Home Chris Flexen Paul Blackburn 7/30/2023 Athletics W 2-0 Home Ty Blach Luis Medina 7/31/2023 Padres W 4-3 Home Austin Gomber Seth Lugo 8/1/2023 Padres L 8-5 Home Peter Lambert Pedro Avila 8/2/2023 Padres - Home Kyle Freeland Joe Musgrove 8/4/2023 Cardinals - Away - Adam Wainwright 8/5/2023 Cardinals - Away Chase Anderson Steven Matz 8/6/2023 Cardinals - Away Austin Gomber Jack Flaherty 8/7/2023 Brewers - Away Peter Lambert Wade Miley 8/8/2023 Brewers - Away Kyle Freeland Adrian Houser

