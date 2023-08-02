Rockies vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 2
Wednesday's contest between the San Diego Padres (53-55) and Colorado Rockies (42-65) going head to head at Coors Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Padres, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 3:10 PM ET on August 2.
The Padres will call on Joe Musgrove (10-3) versus the Rockies and Kyle Freeland (4-11).
Rockies vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
Rockies vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Padres 6, Rockies 5.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs
Rockies Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 3-4.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- The Rockies have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 games and have covered every time.
- The Rockies have won in 38, or 41.3%, of the 92 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Colorado has been victorious one time in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +185 or worse on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 35.1% chance of pulling out a win.
- Colorado scores the 20th-most runs in baseball (466 total, 4.4 per game).
- The Rockies have pitched to a 5.47 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 28
|Athletics
|L 8-5
|Kyle Freeland vs JP Sears
|July 29
|Athletics
|L 11-3
|Chris Flexen vs Paul Blackburn
|July 30
|Athletics
|W 2-0
|Ty Blach vs Luis Medina
|July 31
|Padres
|W 4-3
|Austin Gomber vs Seth Lugo
|August 1
|Padres
|L 8-5
|Peter Lambert vs Pedro Avila
|August 2
|Padres
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Joe Musgrove
|August 4
|@ Cardinals
|-
|TBA vs Adam Wainwright
|August 5
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Steven Matz
|August 6
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Jack Flaherty
|August 7
|@ Brewers
|-
|Peter Lambert vs Wade Miley
|August 8
|@ Brewers
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Adrian Houser
