Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:24 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies and Ezequiel Tovar (.349 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at Coors Field, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Padres.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Tovar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar is batting .257 with 23 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 15 walks.
- In 71.0% of his games this year (71 of 100), Tovar has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (21.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in 10 games this season (10.0%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Tovar has had an RBI in 34 games this season (34.0%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (10.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 42.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (6.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|47
|.280
|AVG
|.232
|.319
|OBP
|.259
|.451
|SLG
|.379
|20
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|5
|27
|RBI
|20
|48/8
|K/BB
|58/7
|2
|SB
|3
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Padres have a 3.72 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 119 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Musgrove (10-3) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 3.05 ERA in 97 1/3 innings pitched, with 97 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander went six scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers while surrendering four hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.05, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are hitting .247 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.