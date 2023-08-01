The San Diego Padres (52-55) and the Colorado Rockies (42-64) will clash on Tuesday, August 1 at Coors Field, with Pedro Avila getting the nod for the Padres and Peter Lambert taking the hill for the Rockies. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:40 PM ET.

The Padres are the favorite in this one, at -175, while the underdog Rockies have +145 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 12.5 runs for the matchup (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds to go under).

Rockies vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Avila - SD (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Lambert - COL (2-1, 4.76 ERA)

Rockies vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rockies vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have been favorites in 79 games this season and won 42 (53.2%) of those contests.

The Padres have a 17-16 record (winning 51.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for San Diego.

The Padres played as the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and they went 6-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- San Diego and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total two times.

The Rockies have been victorious in 38, or 41.8%, of the 91 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rockies have come away with a win 17 times in 51 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Rockies vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Brendan Rodgers 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+155) Harold Castro 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+185) Mike Toglia 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165) Ezequiel Tovar 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+145) Jurickson Profar - 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+190)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 25th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

