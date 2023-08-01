WNBA action on Tuesday includes Kelsey Mitchell and the Indiana Fever (6-19) hosting Diana Taurasi and the Phoenix Mercury (6-18) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with the matchup beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

In Indiana's last game, it lost to Seattle 85-62. The Fever were led by Mitchell, who finished with 19 points and five assists, and Aliyah Boston, with 14 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Phoenix is coming into this game having lost to Chicago 104-85 in their last outing. Taurasi led the team with 24 points, six rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Fever vs. Mercury Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Fever (-250 to win)

Fever (-250 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mercury (+200 to win)

Mercury (+200 to win) What's the spread?: Fever (-5.5)

Fever (-5.5) What's the over/under?: 160.5

160.5 When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ESPN3 and AZFamily

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Mercury Season Stats

On offense, the Mercury are the worst squad in the WNBA (76.2 points per game). Defensively, they are eighth (84.4 points conceded per game).

In 2023, Phoenix is worst in the WNBA in rebounds (30.7 per game) and fifth in rebounds conceded (34.3).

This season the Mercury are ranked sixth in the league in assists at 19.5 per game.

In 2023, Phoenix is worst in the WNBA in turnovers committed (15.9 per game) and second-worst in turnovers forced (12.2).

The Mercury make 7 3-pointers per game and shoot 32.8% from beyond the arc, ranking seventh and seventh, respectively, in the league.

Giving up 7.7 3-pointers per game and conceding 35.2% from beyond the arc, Phoenix is eighth and eighth in the WNBA, respectively, in those categories.

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Mercury Home/Away Splits

The Mercury put up more points per game at home (77.5) than on the road (75.1), and also give up fewer points at home (78.5) than on the road (89.4).

In 2023 Phoenix is grabbing more rebounds at home (31.7 per game) than on the road (29.8). And it is allowing fewer rebounds at home (32.9) than on the road (35.4).

At home the Mercury are picking up 20.1 assists per game, 1.1 more than on the road (19).

At home Phoenix commits 16.5 turnovers per game, 1.1 more than away (15.4). It forces 12 turnovers per game at home, 0.4 fewer than away (12.4).

This season the Mercury are sinking more 3-pointers at home (7 per game) than away (6.9). And they have a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.9%) than on the road (31.9%).

This year Phoenix is conceding fewer 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than away (8.6). The team also allows a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.3%) than on the road (36.5%).

Mercury Moneyline and ATS Records

The Mercury have been underdogs in 18 games this season and won four (22.2%) of those contests.

This season, the Mercury have won one of their eight games when they're the underdog by at least +200 on the moneyline.

Phoenix has covered the spread seven times in 23 games.

As a 5.5-point underdog or greater, Phoenix has two wins ATS (2-8).

The implied probability of a win by the Mercury based on the moneyline is 33.3%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.