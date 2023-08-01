The Indiana Fever (6-19) bring a four-game losing streak into a home contest with the Phoenix Mercury (6-18), who have dropped three straight. It begins at 7:00 PM ET (on ESPN3 and AZFamily) on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Fever or Mercury with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Mercury vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Mercury gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Mercury vs. Fever

Phoenix puts up an average of 76.2 points per game, 9.4 fewer points than the 85.6 Indiana gives up.

Phoenix is shooting 44.3% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 44.8% Indiana's opponents have shot this season.

The Mercury are 5-5 when they shoot higher than 44.8% from the field.

Phoenix shoots 32.8% from three-point distance this season. That's 4.1 percentage points lower than Indiana has allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (36.9%).

The Mercury are 4-3 when shooting above 36.9% as a team from three-point range.

Indiana and Phoenix rebound at about the same rate, with Indiana averaging 3.8 more rebounds per game.

Mercury Recent Performance

Over their previous 10 games, the Mercury are scoring 75.6 points per contest, compared to their season average of 76.2.

Phoenix is giving up 82.4 points per game in its past 10 games, which is 2.0 fewer points than it is allowing for the season (84.4).

The Mercury are sinking 7.7 treys per game with a 36.3% three-point percentage in their past 10 games, compared to their season averages of 7.0 and 32.8%.

Mercury Injuries