The Phoenix Mercury's (6-18) injury report has just one player listed ahead of their Tuesday, August 1 matchup with the Indiana Fever (6-19) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET.

The Mercury are coming off of a 104-85 loss to the Sky in their last outing on Sunday.

Phoenix Mercury Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Skylar Diggins-Smith Out Personal - - -

Mercury vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN3 and AZFamily

ESPN3 and AZFamily Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Mercury Player Leaders

Brittney Griner tops the Mercury in scoring (18.2 points per game), and averages 6.7 rebounds and 2 assists. She also delivers 0.5 steals and 1.7 blocked shots (third in the WNBA).

Diana Taurasi gives the Mercury 15.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest. She also delivers 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Mercury receive 10 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Michaela Onyenwere.

Sug Sutton is No. 1 on the Mercury in assists (4.7 per game), and averages 8.3 points and 2.5 rebounds. She also averages 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Moriah Jefferson is posting 9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 3 assists per game, making 41.8% of her shots from the floor and 37.1% from 3-point range, with 1 treys per contest.

Mercury vs. Fever Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Fever -5.5 159.5

