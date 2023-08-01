Two struggling squads square off when the Indiana Fever (6-19) host the Phoenix Mercury (6-18) on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Fever will look to break a four-game losing run against the Mercury, losers of three in a row.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mercury gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mercury vs. Fever Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ESPN3 and AZFamily

ESPN3 and AZFamily Favorite: Fever (-4.5)

Fever (-4.5) Over/Under: 164.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Fever or Mercury with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Mercury vs. Fever Score Prediction

Prediction: Mercury 85 Fever 81

Spread & Total Prediction for Mercury vs. Fever

Pick ATS: Mercury (+4.5)

Mercury (+4.5) Pick OU: Over (164.5)

Mercury vs. Fever Spread & Total Insights

Phoenix is 7-16-0 against the spread this year.

The Mercury have two wins ATS (2-9) as a 4.5-point underdog or more this year.

Out of Phoenix's 23 games so far this season, 10 have hit the over.

Mercury contests this season have a 160.6-point average over/under, 3.9 fewer points than this game's point total.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mercury Performance Insights

The Mercury are the worst team in the league in points scored (76.2 per game) and eighth in points conceded (84.4).

Phoenix is the worst team in the WNBA in rebounds per game (30.7) and fifth in rebounds allowed (34.3).

The Mercury are the worst team in the WNBA in turnovers per game (15.9) and second-worst in turnovers forced (12.2).

With 7 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc, the Mercury are seventh and seventh in the WNBA, respectively, in those categories.

Giving up 7.7 3-pointers per game and conceding 35.2% from beyond the arc, the Mercury are eighth and eighth in the league, respectively, in those categories.

Phoenix takes 33.8% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 25.1% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempts 66.2% of its shots, with 74.9% of its makes coming from there.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.