On Tuesday, August 1, 2023, the Indiana Fever (6-19) bring a four-game skid into a home contest versus the Phoenix Mercury (6-18), who have dropped three straight. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET (on ESPN3 and AZFamily).

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Mercury vs. Fever matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Mercury vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN3 and AZFamily

ESPN3 and AZFamily Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Mercury vs. Fever Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Mercury vs. Fever Betting Trends

The Fever have covered 13 times in 24 chances against the spread this season.

The Mercury have compiled a 7-16-0 ATS record so far this year.

Phoenix has covered the spread twice when an underdog by 5.5 points or more this year (in 10 opportunities).

The Fever and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 12 out of 24 times this season.

A total of 10 Mercury games this season have hit the over.

