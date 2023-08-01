Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 12:24 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies and Jurickson Profar (.317 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Pedro Avila and the San Diego Padres at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Pedro Avila
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jurickson Profar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is hitting .240 with 21 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 41 walks.
- Profar has picked up a hit in 58 of 91 games this year, with multiple hits 23 times.
- In 6.6% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26.4% of his games this year, Profar has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (11.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 38 games this season (41.8%), including multiple runs in four games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|43
|.275
|AVG
|.205
|.362
|OBP
|.283
|.429
|SLG
|.307
|20
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|4
|21
|RBI
|15
|31/22
|K/BB
|44/19
|1
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Padres have a 3.71 team ERA that ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (118 total, 1.1 per game).
- Avila makes his first start of the season for the Padres.
- The 26-year-old righty has appeared out of the bullpen two times this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.