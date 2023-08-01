On Tuesday, Elias Diaz (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Colorado Rockies play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Pedro Avila. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz has 16 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 28 walks while batting .270.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 73rd, and he is 89th in the league in slugging.

Diaz has reached base via a hit in 59 games this year (of 92 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.

He has homered in 10.9% of his games in 2023 (10 of 92), and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 29 games this year (31.5%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (15.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored a run in 28 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 44 .292 AVG .248 .341 OBP .316 .484 SLG .354 17 XBH 10 7 HR 3 30 RBI 18 32/14 K/BB 42/14 1 SB 0

