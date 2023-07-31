Harold Castro Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:24 AM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Harold Castro (.200 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Athletics.
Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Harold Castro At The Plate
- Castro is batting .270 with 12 doubles, a home run and six walks.
- Castro has gotten a hit in 43 of 71 games this season (60.6%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (16.9%).
- He has gone deep in just one game this year.
- Castro has picked up an RBI in 17 games this year (23.9%), with more than one RBI in seven of those games (9.9%).
- He has scored in 19 of 71 games (26.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|33
|.282
|AVG
|.257
|.286
|OBP
|.288
|.336
|SLG
|.343
|6
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|11
|30/1
|K/BB
|23/5
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.73 team ERA is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (117 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres will send Lugo (4-5) to the mound to make his 16th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.62 ERA and 79 strikeouts through 82 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed seven innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.62, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .257 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.