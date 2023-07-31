On Monday, Ezequiel Tovar (.233 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar has 23 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 13 walks while hitting .259.

In 71.4% of his games this year (70 of 98), Tovar has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (21.4%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in 10.2% of his games in 2023 (10 of 98), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Tovar has had an RBI in 34 games this year (34.7%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (10.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 41 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 47 .285 AVG .232 .318 OBP .259 .462 SLG .379 20 XBH 16 5 HR 5 27 RBI 20 46/6 K/BB 58/7 2 SB 3

Padres Pitching Rankings