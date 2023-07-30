Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics (30-76) will be looking for a series sweep when they take on Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (40-64) at Coors Field on Sunday, July 30. First pitch is set for 3:10 PM ET.

The favored Rockies have -110 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Athletics, who are listed at -110. The over/under for the game is set at 12.5 runs.

Rockies vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Ty Blach - COL (0-0, 5.51 ERA) vs Luis Medina - OAK (3-7, 5.50 ERA)

Rockies vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Rockies vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rockies have won three out of the 12 games, or 25%, in which they've been favored.

The Rockies have gone 3-10 (winning only 23.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

Colorado has a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

In the last 10 games, the Rockies have been listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just twice, and they lost both games.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Colorado combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total four times.

The Athletics have been underdogs in 104 games this season and have come away with the win 30 times (28.8%) in those contests.

The Athletics have a mark of 30-74 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rockies vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Randal Grichuk 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+115) C.J. Cron 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+110) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+130) Jurickson Profar 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+155) Mike Toglia 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

