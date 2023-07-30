Sunday's game features the Colorado Rockies (40-64) and the Oakland Athletics (30-76) squaring off at Coors Field (on July 30) at 3:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-4 victory for the Rockies.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rockies will send Ty Blach to the mound, while Luis Medina (3-7) will answer the bell for the Athletics.

Rockies vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rockies 6, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Under 12.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and lost both contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The Rockies covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.

This season, the Rockies have been favored 12 times and won three, or 25%, of those games.

This season Colorado has won three of its 13 games, or 23.1%, when favored by at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Rockies have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Colorado has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 455 (4.4 per game).

The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.53).

Rockies Schedule