Randal Grichuk -- with a slugging percentage of .700 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Oakland Athletics, with Luis Medina on the hill, on July 30 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Athletics.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Randal Grichuk At The Plate

Grichuk is hitting .312 with 18 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 17 walks.

Grichuk has gotten at least one hit in 74.6% of his games this year (47 of 63), with more than one hit 23 times (36.5%).

He has gone deep in 12.7% of his games in 2023 (eight of 63), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Grichuk has driven home a run in 23 games this year (36.5%), including more than one RBI in 6.3% of his games.

He has scored in 32 of 63 games this season, and more than once 8 times.

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 32 .345 AVG .282 .398 OBP .338 .566 SLG .435 16 XBH 11 4 HR 4 11 RBI 16 26/7 K/BB 24/10 0 SB 2

Athletics Pitching Rankings