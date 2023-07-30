Nolan Jones -- .206 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Oakland Athletics, with Luis Medina on the mound, on July 30 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Nolan Jones At The Plate

  • Jones is hitting .267 with eight doubles, nine home runs and 19 walks.
  • Jones has recorded a hit in 29 of 48 games this year (60.4%), including 11 multi-hit games (22.9%).
  • In 18.8% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Jones has driven home a run in 14 games this season (29.2%), including more than one RBI in 14.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • In 39.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (6.3%).

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 25
.257 AVG .276
.329 OBP .364
.486 SLG .483
7 XBH 10
5 HR 4
11 RBI 11
25/8 K/BB 37/11
4 SB 2

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics' 5.83 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 148 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
  • Medina (3-7 with a 5.50 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his 11th of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
  • The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.50, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents have a .254 batting average against him.
