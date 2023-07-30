On Sunday, C.J. Cron (hitting .325 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Medina. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Athletics.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Luis Medina TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

C.J. Cron At The Plate

Cron has 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks while batting .259.

Cron enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .333 with two homers.

Cron has gotten a hit in 37 of 55 games this season (67.3%), with multiple hits on 13 occasions (23.6%).

He has hit a home run in 18.2% of his games in 2023 (10 of 55), and 5% of his trips to the plate.

Cron has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (34.5%), with two or more RBI in six of those games (10.9%).

In 43.6% of his games this season (24 of 55), he has scored, and in seven of those games (12.7%) he has scored more than once.

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 26 .276 AVG .240 .319 OBP .280 .486 SLG .460 12 XBH 10 5 HR 6 18 RBI 14 31/6 K/BB 18/6 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings