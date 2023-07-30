Sunday, Robert Austin Wynns and the Colorado Rockies take on the Oakland Athletics and Luis Medina, with the first pitch at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 26 against the Nationals) he went 1-for-3.

Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate

Wynns is hitting .215 with three doubles, a home run and five walks.

Wynns has gotten a hit in 14 of 25 games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in just one game this season.

In five games this season (20.0%), Wynns has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five games this year (20.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 13 .167 AVG .194 .167 OBP .250 .333 SLG .306 1 XBH 2 0 HR 1 2 RBI 4 4/0 K/BB 13/3 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings