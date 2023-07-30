In the second round of Group H matches at the 2023 Women's World Cup, Germany (coming off a 6-0 win over Morocco) plays Colombia (off a 2-0 win against South Korea) at 5:30 AM ET on Sunday, July 30.

Germany is -431 to win this group-stage game, Colombia is +1067, and the draw is +504. This match has an over/under of 2.5 goals. The under is currently +104, and the over is -138.

Bet on the result of Germany vs. Colombia at DraftKings! Bet now to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!

Germany vs. Colombia Game Info

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 5:30 AM ET

5:30 AM ET Location: Sydney, Australia

Sydney, Australia Venue: Sydney Football Stadium

Sydney Football Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Total: 2.5

2.5 Germany Moneyline: -431

-431 Colombia Moneyline: +1067

Germany vs. Colombia World Cup Betting Insights

These two teams score a combined eight goals per game, 5.5 more than this match's total.

These two teams allow a combined zero goals per game, 2.5 fewer than this match's over/under.

Germany has been listed as a moneyline favorite only one other time so far this tournament, and won.

Germany has played as a moneyline favorite of -431 or shorter in only one game this tournament, which they won.

Colombia won the only game it has played as an underdog this tournament.

Colombia has not been a bigger underdog this tournament than the +1067 moneyline set for this game.

Germany World Cup Stats

In one match for Germany in Women's World Cup, Alexandra Popp has netted two goals without an assist.

In Women's World Cup, Klara Buehl has recorded one goal and one assist for Germany.

In Women's World Cup, Lea Schuller has played in one match for Germany, recording one goal without an assist.

Kathrin Hendrich has collected one assist for Germany in one match in Women's World Cup.

Colombia World Cup Stats

In one Women's World Cup match for Colombia, Catalina Usme has tallied one goal (10th in Women's World Cup play).

Linda Caicedo has scored one goal for Colombia in Women's World Cup.

Take your pick for Germany vs. Colombia on DraftKings! Use our link to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!

Germany vs. Colombia Recent Performance

So far this year, Germany is 3-1-2 versus fellow 2023 Women's World Cup participants, with a goal differential of +6. In 2022, it was 6-1-4 in such matches (+11 goal differential).

Germany took on Morocco in its last match and earned a win by a final score of 6-0. The victorious Germany side took 15 shots, outshooting by 10.

Popp scored two of her club's goals to lead the team against .

So far this year, Colombia is 3-2-2 versus fellow 2023 Women's World Cup teams, with a goal differential of +1. In 2022, it was 5-2-3 in such matches (0 goal differential).

Colombia claimed a 2-0 victory versus South Korea on July 24 in its last match. Colombia outshot South Korea 15 to four.

Caicedo and Usme each registered a goal for Colombia.

Germany Roster

Name Age Number Club Merle Frohms 28 1 VfL Wolfsburg (Germany) Chantal Hagel 25 2 TSG Hoffenheim (Germany) Kathrin Hendrich 31 3 VfL Wolfsburg (Germany) Sophia Kleinherne 23 4 Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) Marina Hegering 33 5 VfL Wolfsburg (Germany) Lena Oberdorf 21 6 VfL Wolfsburg (Germany) Lea Schuller 25 7 Bayern Munich (Germany) Sydney Lohmann 23 8 Bayern Munich (Germany) Svenja Huth 32 9 VfL Wolfsburg (Germany) Laura Freigang 25 10 Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) Alexandra Popp 32 11 VfL Wolfsburg (Germany) Ann Katrin Berger 32 12 Chelsea FC (England) Sara Daebritz 28 13 Olympique Lyon (France) Lena Lattwein 23 14 VfL Wolfsburg (Germany) Sjoeke Nusken 22 15 Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) Nicole Anyomi 23 16 Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) Felicitas Rauch 27 17 VfL Wolfsburg (Germany) Melanie Leupolz 29 18 Chelsea FC (England) Klara Buehl 22 19 Bayern Munich (Germany) Lina Magull 28 20 Bayern Munich (Germany) Stina Johannes 23 21 Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) Jule Brand 20 22 VfL Wolfsburg (Germany) Sara Doorsoun 31 23 Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)

Get your Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!

Colombia Roster

Name Age Number Club Catalina Perez 28 1 - Manuela Vanegas 22 2 - Daniela Arias 28 3 - Diana Ospina 34 4 - Lorena Bedoya 25 5 - Daniela Montoya 32 6 - Cami Reyes Calderon 21 7 - Marcela Restrepo 27 8 - Mayra Ramirez 24 9 - Leicy Santos 27 10 - Catalina Usme 33 11 - Sandra Sepulveda 35 12 - Natalia Giraldo Alzate 20 13 - Angela Daniela Baron 19 14 - Ana Maria Guzman 18 15 - Lady Andrade 31 16 - Caroline Arias 32 17 - Linda Caicedo 18 18 - Jorelyn Carabali 26 19 - Monica Ramos Santana 24 20 - Ivonne Chacon 25 21 - Daniela Caracas 26 22 - Elexa Marie Bahr Gutierrez 25 23 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.